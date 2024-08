The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested the Narayanguda Deputy Commercial Tax Officer B. Vasantha Indira for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹35,000. According to the ACB, the bribe was demanded to overlook discrepancies in the accounts of the complainant. The amount was recovered from the official, and she was produced before the Nampally special court for ACB cases. Further investigation is under way.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.