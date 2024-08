The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested the Narayanguda Deputy Commercial Tax Officer B. Vasantha Indira for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹35,000. According to the ACB, the bribe was demanded to overlook discrepancies in the accounts of the complainant. The amount was recovered from the official, and she was produced before the Nampally special court for ACB cases. Further investigation is under way.