Telangana

Narayana students show excellent results in JEE

Staff Reporter Hyderabad August 09, 2022 19:07 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 19:07 IST

The results of the Joint Entrance Examination have been declared by the National Testing Agency. Narayana students performed extraordinarily with three open category ranks in top 10. In all, 19 Narayana students were ranked below 100 in the open category.

Dheeraj K. secured a perfect score and received All India Open Category 4th Rank. He is not only the student of Second Year Narayana - integrated classroom programme, but also Narayana Olympiad Student up to Class 10. Aniket Chattopadhyay bagged eighth rank, and B. Haren Satvik got 10th rank.

Across all categories, 97 students were ranked within 100 and 571 students were ranked within 1,000. Over 16,000 students from Narayana have qualified for JEE advanced examination. It is a tremendous achievement and a testament to the consistency and excellence of the Narayana education system.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharani Narayana, Director, Narayana Group, attributed the success of the well-researched, meticulously organised system of teaching at Narayana. “Our curriculum and well- planned schedules ensure that students are perfect in every concept and have a great grasp of the fundamentals of every subject. This helps them perform with aplomb at every competitive exam.”

