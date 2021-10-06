Narayana criticizes Centre for inaction on killing of farmers

Continuance of Modi is dangerous to the country, says the CPI leader

CPI national secretariat member K. Narayana has criticised the BJP-led Government at the Centre for its inaction in arresting the persons responsible for killing of farmers who were agitating in Uttar Pradesh.

While the perpetrators are left scot free, cases are being registered against members of affected families. The leaders of the opposition parties who wanted to console the victims’ families had been kept under house arrest. “Why was Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi arrested?’ Dr. Narayana questioned.

Speaking to reporters along with CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy and former MP Aziz Pasha on Wednesday, the senior CPI leader said continuance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the post would pose grave danger to the country. The political and economic policies of the NDA Government turned harmful for the common man as the government was doling out largesse to corporates that evaded taxes.

The government on its part was bent on privatising the public sector undertakings that were supporting the country’s economy. Dr. Narayana wondered over the manner in which the Enforcement Directorate was dealing with drug supply cases. The ED was arresting celebrities and personalities from the film field rather than focusing on those manufacturing and supplying drugs.

He alleged that a corporate house that was indirectly involved in drug supply through its ports and lamented that the government was however not initiating any action on the management. Mr. Aziz Pasha demanded that the Prime Minister sack his Cabinet colleague whose son was allegedly involved in the accident in Uttar Pradesh.

Mr. Venkat Reddy demanded that the State Government take steps to pass a resolution regarding regularisation of podu lands in the ongoing session of the legislature and send it to the Centre.