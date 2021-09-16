Narayana, Chaitanya students excel in JEE mains

HYDERABAD

16 September 2021 00:13 IST

Students from Narayana and Chaitanya groups of institutions excelled in the JEE Mains 2021 examination results announced on Wednesday.

Narayana and Chaitanya groups claimed that their students performed exceptionally well to secure the top ranks.

According to Managing Director of Narayana Group P. Sindhura Narayana, nine students secured ranks below 10 in the open category. Among the six first rankers from the Telugu States, four rankers are from Narayana, she said. The group students – four of them secured first rank followed by fourth, sixth and seventh. The National Testing Agency released the results Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Main) 2021.

Advertising

Advertising

The toppers from Narayana group are: 1st ranks - Gaurab Das, K. Sharanya, M Adarsh Reddy, P Veera Shiva, Rahul Naidu, 2nd rank Venkata Aditya, 4th rank P Sai Lokesh, 6th rank K Puneeth Kumar, 7th Rank B Rohit Reddy.

Chaitanya students

Chaitanya group students too rode to success in the JEE-Main results. Its students Karanam Lokesh, D. Venkata Paneesh, Gurmrith Singh, Nandigama Nikhil bagged the first ranks. This apart, in the All-category, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth - a total of 9 ranks in top 10 ranks went to the students of these group. Additionally, 75 ranks in top 100 ranks also went to Chaitanya group students.

Speaking on the occasion, Smt. Sushma, Academic Director, said this performance is mainly because of uncompromising learning programmes, micro-schedules, internal examinations, ranking system, e-praghna online app, top-notch faculty and others. Dr. B.S. Rao, Chairman, thanked the students, teachers and parents for the commitment and dedication.