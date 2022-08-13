Narayana and Sri Chaitanya students take top ranks in EAMCET

ADVERTISEMENT

Narayana Group and Sri Chaitanya Institutions shared honours in Telangana EAMCET ranks with their students bagging top ranks in both engineering and medical streams.

Sri Chaitanya Institutions director Sushma said in a statement that their students secured 70% of the top 10 ranks in Engineering and 70% of the top 10 ranks in Agriculture and Medical.

In Engineering results, Nakka Sai Diptika, Polishetty Karthikeya, Palli Jalajakshi, Menda Hima Vamsi, Gandu Harideep, Daiyala John Joseph and Penikelapathi Ravi Kishore figured in the top 10 ranks.

In Agriculture and Medical stream, Juturi Neha, Kallam Tarun Kumar Reddy, Kothapally Maheet Anjan, Muvva Nivedita, M.S. Tejaswini, G.V.Y.V. Shri Shashank and Praneet Ganjee figured in the top 10 ranks.

Ms. Sushma said that their students got 56 in 100 ranks in engineering and 59 ranks in the top 100 in Agriculture/Medical streams. She said the main reason for achieving these results is the uncompromising training with discipline, consistency and focus. Chairman Dr B.S. Rao congratulated the students.

Meanwhile, Narayana Group directors - Sindhura Narayana and Sharani - said that their student bagged the first rank in the medical stream, apart from four ranks in the top 11. In the engineering stream, the students secured 30 ranks in the top 100 and 15 ranks in the top in the medical stream.

They said the N-Learn academic tool of the Narayana Group has made it possible for such super results, apart from focussed training from the teachers. They said the ranks have increased over the last year results.