Nandini Mallu, Telangana Deputy CM’s wife, applies for Congress ticket from Khammam Lok Sabha seat

February 03, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - KHAMMAM

Nandini Mallu, the wife of Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, led a huge car rally from Khammam to Hyderabad on Saturday to apply for the Congress party ticket from Khammam Lok Sabha seat.

There is an intense competition among the ticket aspirants for the prestigious Khammam Lok Sabha seat, which is considered traditional stronghold of the Congress party. Among those aspiring to get the party ticket for the seat includes former Union Minister Renuka Chowdhury.

Accompanied by scores of Congress workers, mainly women cadre, Ms. Nandini left in a cavalcade of hundreds of cars from Khammam after performing special puja at the famous Sthambadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. The District Congress Committee president P. Durga Prasad and others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that they have requested Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanaka Gandhi to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Khammam. “If they contest from here, all of us will work together steadfastly to ensure their landslide victory,” she said, expressing full confidence that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will certainly become Prime Minister.

“I request the party high command to give me an opportunity to contest the Lok Sabha election from Khammam if they don’t contest from the seat”, she said, exuding confidence that she would win the seat with a huge margin. Ms. Nandini said that she will abide by whatever the party high command decides.

