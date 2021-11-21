Nandamuri family stands with Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad

Family members lash out at YSRCP leaders for their ‘unpalatable’ comments

The entire Nandamuri family, led by Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the YSR Congress Party leaders, who allegedly ‘insulted’ Nara Bhuvaneshwari, wife of TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and warned them of ‘befitting’ counter/ reply if they tried this yet again.

At a joint press conference in his house here, Mr. Balakrishna took strong objection to dragging the name of his sister Ms. Bhuvaneshwari and making of some ‘unpalatable’ comments in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Friday, which he said had emotionally disturbed Mr. Chandrababu Naidu to such an extent for the first time. He condemned the YSRCP leaders resorting to a personal attack on a woman, who was apolitical and never interfered in politics.

Describing the proceedings of the A.P. Assembly on Friday, he said it felt like entering a ‘cow shed’ and blamed the Assembly Speaker for allegedly failing to maintain the decorum of the House by allowing personal character assassination of a woman, who was carrying on her own business and never made any political comments.

The MLA from Hindupur, in A.P., took objection to the comments made by YSRCP legislators Dwarapudi Chandrasekhar Reddy, Ambati Rambabu, Kodali Nani, and Vallabhaneni Vamsi and asked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to rein-in his party leaders.

“I am fine with issue-based discussion, criticism, or counter-criticism in the Assembly, but humiliation of the Opposition leader by dragging in the names of women in his household, when he gives some suggestions for the good of the people of the State, is not acceptable,” Mr. Balakrishna added. If the YSRCP leaders fail to mend their ways, people know how to change them, said the Hindupur MLA. “Let the YSRCP not play mind games by dragging in apolitical women into public discussions and let them also remember power is not permanent,” he said.

Members of the Nandamuri family — Nandamuri Vasundhara Devi, Garapati Lokeshwari, Kumudini, Nara Brahmani — and others too expressed their displeasure at the way Mr. Chandrababu Naidu was allegedly humiliated and promised to fight unitedly to protect their self-respect.