Nanda Kumar questioned by Banjara Hills police 

November 28, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Banjara Hills police probing multiple cases of alleged cheating by Kore Nanda Kumar took his custody on Monday for questioning.

Mr. Kumar, also an accused in the alleged conspiracy to poach four TRS MLAs at Moinabad, was lodged at the Chanchalguda prison. The police secured two days of his custody for the related questioning.

According to the police, Mr. Kumar allegedly collected money from a businessman from Narsingi, violated and concealed lease agreement details, and caused severe loss.

A partner of Mr. Kumar at Deccan Kitchen also lodged a complaint alleging that he had sublet a property on rent, caused loss of about ₹ 70 lakh, and threatened with dire consequences for leaving the agreement.

On Monday, it was learnt the police questioned him in the presence of his advocate for over five hours. He was grilled over bank transactions, oral and written agreements regarding the hotel business.