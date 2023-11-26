HamberMenu
Nampally Independent woman candidate attacked

November 26, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An Independent woman candidate from Nampally Assembly constituency was allegedly attacked by activists of a political party at Asif Nagar on Sunday.

The 30-year-old woman, a social activist, the FIR noted, “was suddenly attacked. She was beaten badly, her clothes torn, touched inappropriately and her phone and cash in hand were snatched.”

It was reported that the men allegedly attacked her while she was meeting some women, as part of her campaign at Murad Nagar. The woman was also put in a room and locked for some time, the FIR noted.

Based on preliminary reports, police have invoked Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 and 356 (assault or criminal force to woman), 379 (snatching and theft), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the unidentified accused.

A probe was opened.

