GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Governor clears names of Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan as MLCs under Governor’s quota

January 25, 2024 04:33 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Prof. M. Kodandaram

Prof. M. Kodandaram | Photo Credit: File | NAGARA GOPAL

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has cleared the names of Prof. M. Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan, Joint Editor of Siasat Urdu newspaper, as Members of Legislative Council (MLC) under the Governor’s quota.

The names were sent by the Congress government last month, and after considering their background and also taking legal opinion into account, the Governor cleared their names. The Governor had earlier rejected the names suggested by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government – Dasoju Sravan and Kurra Satyanarayana citing their political affiliations.

In this background, there were doubts over clearing the name of Prof. Kodandaram as he heads a political party. However, legal experts suggested to the Governor that Prof. Kodandaram was a social activist and human rights activist much before he came into politics. Moreover, he shot to fame during the Telangana agitation after all the political parties agreed to make him the Chairman of the Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC).

Prof. Kodandaram, president of the Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) was the TJAC chairman during the Telangana agitation coordinating with all the political parties that were not willing to work under one single political party for the separate state agitation.

Prof. Kodandaram’s party did not contest the State Assembly elections-2023 and instead supported the Congress party stating that it cannot allow the comeback of BRS in the interests of the State.

Amer Ali Khan, Joint Editor of Siasat

Amer Ali Khan, Joint Editor of Siasat | Photo Credit: File | RAMAKRISHNA G

Mr. Amer Ali Khan, is the Joint Editor of the popular Urdu daily Siasat published from Hyderabad. During the recent Assembly elections, the Khan family stood behind the Congress party . Moreover, Siasat is known to be ideologically against the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majils-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Khan to be inducted into State Cabinet?

There are strong rumours within the Congress that Mr. Khan may be inducted into the Cabinet of Mr. Revanth Reddy as it lacks a Muslim face. All senior Congress leaders belonging to the Muslim community lost in the recent Assembly elections and the party had to find a Muslim face. Sources said that he may be inducted before the Parliament elections to appeal to the Muslim voters.

Related Topics

Telangana / Indian National Congress / Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.