Names of Central schemes being changed, says BJP OBC Morcha president

December 26, 2022 07:44 pm | Updated December 27, 2022 01:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Rajya Sabha member and BJP OBC Morcha president K. Laxman has accused that the names of Central schemes are being changed in Telangana and funds are being misused. He said he has exposed this in Rajya Sabha in the recently concluded Parliament sessions.

“Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) funds are being diverted and misused by the State. DISCOMS in the state were thrown into debt trap by not clearing their bills by the State Government. Lands of public sector undertakings like HMT and IDPL are being grabbed by the leaders of ruling party. All these issues including corruption in Kaleshwaram were raised in the upper house,” said Mr. Laxman while speaking to reporters at party office on Monday.

Stating that the Centre has sanctioned 2.45 lakh houses under PMAY with a sanction of ₹3,046 crore, the BJP leader asked why the scheme was not implemented here in Telangana. He said that Uttar Pradesh was able to complete construction of about 50 lakh houses under the scheme whereas in Telangana people are being mesmerised by the ruling party in the name of double bedroom houses and not even 30,000 of them were completed.

Mr. Laxman accused that the State had failed to implement Fasal Bima Yojana and there were no clear guidelines to implement Ayushaman Bharat.