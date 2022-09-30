Name Metro Rail after Jaipal Reddy: Revanth

Former Union minister S. Jaipal Reddy’s statue unveiled at his native village Madgula in Rangareddy district by CPI(M) secretary general Sitaram Yechury, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and Kalwakurthy MLA Jaipal Yadav. | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy said the Hyderabad Metro Rail should be named after late Union minister S. Jaipal Reddy as he was the man behind sanctioning the project.

He was speaking at a programme organised to unveil Jaipal Reddy’s statue in his native village Madgula in Rangareddy district. The statue was unveiled by Sitaram Yechury, secretary-general of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in the presence of Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Kalwakurthy MLA S. Jaipal Yadav, and Rajya Sabha member R. Krishnaiah among others.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said a statue of Jaipal Reddy should also be installed near the P V Narasimha Rao statue on the necklace road given his role in the formation of Telangana and the unblemished political career he had served. The very presence of leaders of all political parties in the programme speaks volumes for his leadership skills and his connection with Telangana despite spending most of his political life in New Delhi. His political legacy was spread across the party.

Mr. Yechury recalled his association with Jaipal Reddy since his student days and lauded the clean politics in which the late leader had practised. He stuck to his political beliefs and ideologies come what may and unfortunately there is a dearth of such leaders in the present political sphere.

Expressing concern over the ‘attacks’ on the four pillars of the country, he said the value-based politics of Jaipal Reddy was the need of the hour. The country should be saved from the present political atmosphere and that would be a great tribute to him.