Name Mallannasagar canals after KCR: Speaker

April 29, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - SIDDIPET

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said that the canals form Mallannasagar should be named after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for constructing such a major project.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy along with Jukkal MLA Hanmanth Shinde and Narsapur MLA Ch. Madan Reddy examined the ongoing canal and tunnel works that would supply Mallannasager water to Kamareddy district.

“Water is source for development. After first prime minister Jawaharalal Nehru, it was Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao who identified the need of developing water resources and completed construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). No one has such a great idea before formation of Telangana. He made impossible possible. Kaleshwaram will offer irrigation in addition to stabilising 20 lakh acres. Kaleshwaram water will reach 50 lakh acres in 31 constituencies of 13 districts,” said Mr Srinivas Reddy adding that about 200 tmcft water could be stored with reservoirs constructed on KLIS.

