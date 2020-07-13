Nama: bring back 235 MBBS students stuck in Kyrgyzstan

Khammam Member of Parliament Nama Nageswara Rao, the TRS floor leader in the Lok Sabha, urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure safe return of 235 MBBS students from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, presently stranded in Kyrgyzstan due to the coronavirus pandemic, to India.

Mr. Rao made a request to this effect in a letter sent to the Union Minister on Monday.

He sought the immediate intervention of the External Affairs Ministry to help the stranded MBBS students reach India safely from the foreign country.

Of the 170 MBBS students from Telangana presently stuck in Kyrgyzstan, as many as 28 medicos hail from the old undivided Khammam district.

Some of them narrated their tale of woe to Mr Rao through emails saying they were duped by a local travel agent and landed virtually on the roadside following the closure of their hostels in Kyrgyzstan.