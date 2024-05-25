GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NALSAR LLM programme in Insolvency and Bankruptcy Laws

Published - May 25, 2024 10:18 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

NALSAR University of Law and Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) invite application for the two-year LL.M programme in Insolvency and Bankruptcy Laws.

The programme is designed to equip students with comprehensive knowledge and expertise in the dynamic field of insolvency and bankruptcy laws. The students will study first year at the NALSAR University of Law Campus in Hyderabad and second year at IICA campus in New Delhi.

During the first year, students will lay a solid foundation in legal concepts and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Laws through rigorous coursework, seminars, guest lectures, and interactive discussions. They will engage with complex legal concepts, case studies, and real-world scenarios under the guidance of experienced faculty members.

