NALSAR convocation: Justice Kaul emphasises case methods for teaching

September 04, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - Hyderabad

NALSAR University of Law hosted its 20th convocation where Supreme Court judge, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, delivered the convocation lecture.

Justice P.S. Narasimha, Judge, Supreme Court of India, was the guest of honour, while Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice, High Court of Telangana, presided.

Justice Kaul offered some reflections on the developments in legal education, emphasising the importance of using different methods of instruction such as the case method, Socratic Dialogue and incorporating experiential learning in the classroom.

Srikrishna Deva Rao, Vice-Chancellor, NALSAR, presented the annual report of the university’s activities and explained the gradual growth of the institution over the last 25 years, which now offers full-time taught programmes in Law and Management, as well as numerous degrees and diplomas taught in the distance and online mode.

While six candidates were awarded Ph.D., degrees were also conferred on the graduates from the LL.M. programme (Masters in Law), M.B.A programme (Masters in Business Administration), five-year integrated B.A., LL.B. (Hons.) programme, and as many as seven M.A. programmes offered in the distance and online mode.

Gold medals were awarded to students in recognition of their academic performance. Krishnnaunni received 7 gold medals -- emerging as the batch-topper in the B.A., LLB programme, while Nishtha Gupta received four gold medals. V. Shantan Reddy received the gold medal for being the most outstanding student of the batch for overall excellence in academics and extra-curricular activities.

Justice Kaul and other guests released a book titled, Aviation and Space Industry, Future Transport: Opportunities and Challenges, authored by Prof Balakista Reddy, Dean, School of Law, Mahindra University.