Nalgonda’s fluoride fighter Amshala Swamy dies after accidental fall from new EV

January 28, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Amshala Swamy, 34, a crusader against fluorosis in Nalgonda district, died at his native village, Shivannagudem, in Marriguda mandal following an accidental fall from his newly-bought electric three-wheeler on Friday night.

According to information reaching here, Swamy sustained head injuries after slipping off the three-wheeler. He was riding pillion as the vehicle was moving up the ramp at his residence. The vehicle was being driven by Swamy’s father. He had repeated episodes of vomiting late in the night before breathing his last.

Swamy was an active member in the movement against fluoride problem in Nalgonda district, particularly in Munugode constituency, led by Fluoride Vimukti Porata Samithi and Jala Sadhan Samithi (JSS).

On March 12, 2003, a delegation led by JSS president Dushcharla Satyanarayana took two fluoride-affected children, including Swamy, to Parliament with the help of former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya and explained the problem to then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Expressing his condolences, Minister for Industries K.T. Rama Rao said Swamy was a fighter who championed the cause of fluorosis victims and was an inspiration to many. “He will always remain close to my heart,” Mr.Rama Rao wrote on a social media platform. He had visited Swamy’s residence at Shivannagudem before the Munugode bypolls and had lunch with the fluoride victim.

In a statement, Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao said Swamy had fought for the eradication of fluorosis throughout his life. He was the inspiration behind the government’s resolve to make Nalgonda fluoride-free by providing safe drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha. Terming the death of Swamy painful, the Chief Minister expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

Chairman of the Legislative Council Gutha Sukender Reddy said Swamy had fought fluorosis with a steely resolve in spite of being a victim himself since birth. Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy and Munugode MLA K. Prabhakar Reddy also condoled Swamy’s untimely death.