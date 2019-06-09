Nalgonda turns TRS citadel

Continuing its dominance in electoral contests, the TRS hoisted its victory flag in old Nalgonda district on Saturday, winning the three Zilla Parishad chairperson posts.

In all, TRS bagged 55 of the total 71 ZPTCs, a clear majority, across all the three districts here. But ensuring there are no last-minute surprises, senior TRS leaders shifted the electorate to a theme park on Hyderabad outskirts, and were dropped at the ZP offices well in time for the election on Saturday.

Former Forest Development Corporation Chairman Banda Narender Reddy was elected the Nalgonda ZP chairman. Although his name was announced as party’s choice for chairman long ago, with Narketpally witnessing a tight contest, the party prepared its cushion in former MLA Thippana Vijayasimha Reddy from Miryalaguda. He would be allotted a “better position” now, sources indicated.

Also balancing representation from various communities, the TRS ensured its members – Nagarjunasagar constituency – Anumula ZPTC Irigi Peddaiah was elected vice-chairman, and from minorities, Md. Mohsin Ali and John Shastri as co-option members.

At Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Alimineti Sandeep Reddy, who won the Bommalaramram ZPTC, was elected ZP chairman. Thurkapally ZPTC Dhanavath Bikku Naik was elected vice-chairman. The equation for co-option members was repeated here, by electing Md. Khaleel and Joseph.

For Suryapet district, Thungathurthy ZPTC Gujja Deepika was elected ZP chairperson, G. Venakatanarayan Goud the vice-chairman, and Sk. Janimiya and Sk. Imran as co-option members.