Nalgonda to host agriculture show on Aug. 17, 18

Rythu Badi, a popular agriculture-specific digital media, will hold an exhibition in Nalgonda between August 17 and 18, promising to show farmers the latest practices in agriculture and introduce them to the recent advancements in machinery and business opportunities.

The expo on N.G. College grounds will feature over 150 stalls, specialising in agriculture and allied sectors.

According to Rythu Badi organiser J. Rajender Reddy, the expo is also a meeting point for progressive farmers, experts, inter-disciplinary departments, startups, nurseries and exporters to exchange ideas and collaborate with one another.

Those interested can log on to www.rbagrishow.com or call 8897119694 for more details.

