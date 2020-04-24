Nalgonda to be part of ICMR’s COVID-19 random tests

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) would shortly send its teams to conduct COVID-19 random sampling tests in Nalgonda, one of the 82 districts in the country, to study extent of the disease spread.
It would collect 400 random samples from urban, semi-urban and 10 rural locations in the district.
ICMR scientists Uday Kumar and Jagjeevan Babu who met District Collector Prashant J. Patil on Friday discussed the plan, and said it would be executed in the coming week.
The ICMR group will organize into five teams, each comprising its staff, ASHA workers, ANM nurses, local police and a village official. The random tests would ascertain the extent of the disease spread and help organise ways to contain it.
Mr. Prashant Patil assured the visiting teams of all the support in the plan.
