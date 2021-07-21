Nalgonda school students win national quiz contest

SURYAPET

21 July 2021 20:18 IST

Four students of Teja Vidyalaya, Kodad, in the district have won the finals of ‘Young Masters’, the mega online quiz competition by India Today Group, and were declared national champions on Wednesday.

The contest, which witnessed participation of several hundred schools in five stages of screening, saw T. Abhirami Reddy and Shaik Abdus Samad of Class 9 and Shaik Awais Nadeem and Chepuri Venugopal of Class 10 from the school in the final round along with seven other teams.

Senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, who played the quiz master for the finals, remembered Teja Vidyalaya team as a national finalist in the 2019 ‘News Wiz’ and congratulated them.

The finale had national champions in four categories — General Knowledge, Arts, Science and Commerce. Members of each of the successful teams were presented a home robotic kit worth ₹50, 000 as the prize.