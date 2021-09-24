Nalgonda rape, murder victim mourned

Political parties fault State liquor policy

Condolences continued to pour in for the family of a 54-year-old rape and murder victim at Mushampally in Nalgonda on Friday.

Visiting the bereaved family and assuring them of support, leaders of various parties also took potshots at the State government policies and said they are “contributing factors” for the crime.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader D.K. Aruna said that the government should be held accountable for the crime.

“Unfortunately, it is from liquor revenues that the TRS government is paying Aasara pensions and Rythu Bandhu. With more and more belt shops in villages, even that amount is used to buy liquor. The victim’s family should be paid ₹1 crore ex gratia,” she said.

For Telangana Inti Party’s founder Cheruku Sudhakar, any crime related to women in the State has its roots linked to liquor.

“But the State government seems to be giving targets to the Excise Department to increase liquor sales. How can such crimes be arrested, particularly in villages, when unauthorised liquor vends are not checked?,” he wondered.

Congress’ Member of Parliament from Bhongir Komatireddy Venkat Reddy criticised efficiency of the police department in preventing crimes. He alleged that liquor and contraband products -- such as ganja -- are easily available and unchecked in small stores on the village side.

“More than ex gratia and double bedrooms for victim families post-crime, women in particular and citizens in general need protection, and preventive measures need to be taken against such crimes,” he opined.