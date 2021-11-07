Nalgonda police team off to Kerala to find the bus

Crew of Assam-bound private bus had deserted 64 migrant worker passengers at Narketpally

A strong suspicion that the Assam-bound private bus from Kerala, that left 64 migrant workers midway at Narketpally on Friday, was returning to its place of origin, and to enquire about the events that led to the bus crew’s puzzling slipaway, a Nalgonda police team has set off for Kerala.

Narketpally police, following the Friday-noon incident in its limits, had already booked a case of cheating and pressed other charges against the bus crew, the agents and the owner the same day.

As per footage it retrieved from Pantangi toll plaza on the NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) stretch, the white colour bus bearing registration number KL-38-D-709 had exited Nalgonda limits around 12.20 p.m., covering about 25 kms from the place the passengers were asked to break for lunch.

The police remained unaware about the bus even till Saturday late evening, suspecting the bus took the service roads and escaped surveillance on highways, but on Sunday the police sounded almost confident. “It would be possible to trace the bus with its FASTag log from NHAI, if they already did not remove the sticker. Or, through their mobile phones. We will find the bus very soon,” said an officer, who also indicated that an Inspector-headed team has already begun its journey to Kerala.

Also, as per reports from Ernakulam, Kerala, that the bus crew decided on the slipaway to avoid adverse consequences when they reach the destination as a reaction to their altercation with passengers on overloading the bus, also strengthened Nalgonda police’s suspicion that the transporter would ultimately return to the safe zone, the place of origin.

A senior police officer in the district, confirming that they were certain about the bus returning to the origin via Zaheerabad, parts of Karnataka and into Kerala, suspected there would be more reasons for cheating the inter-State passengers, than the altercation-following-overloading version.