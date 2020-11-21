Nalgonda police sets up team to focus on missing persons

Following directions of High Court

In line with the directions of the Telangana High Court on missing persons in the State earlier this month and the subsequent instructions of Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy, the Nalgonda police has set up a special team to track pending missing person cases, Superintendent of Police A.V. Ranganath informed on Saturday.

The district, as on date, has 75 missing persons, including 17 petitions registered in the current year. All the petitions since 2019 were for missing male persons, he noted.

Reviewing with officials, police station-wise, Mr. Ranganth directed them to pay special attention to long-pending cases, and to treat with high priority cases involving children and women.

He advised officials to segregate and focus on incidents, victim by victim, such as by age, sex and mental health condition.