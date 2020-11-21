Telangana

Nalgonda police sets up team to focus on missing persons

In line with the directions of the Telangana High Court on missing persons in the State earlier this month and the subsequent instructions of Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy, the Nalgonda police has set up a special team to track pending missing person cases, Superintendent of Police A.V. Ranganath informed on Saturday.

The district, as on date, has 75 missing persons, including 17 petitions registered in the current year. All the petitions since 2019 were for missing male persons, he noted.

Reviewing with officials, police station-wise, Mr. Ranganth directed them to pay special attention to long-pending cases, and to treat with high priority cases involving children and women.

He advised officials to segregate and focus on incidents, victim by victim, such as by age, sex and mental health condition.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 21, 2020 7:21:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/nalgonda-police-sets-up-team-to-focus-on-missing-persons/article33150203.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY