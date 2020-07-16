Nalgonda police foil suicide bids by two men

That Police’s quick and kind response can save lives was doubly proved on Thursday by the Nalgonda district police and the Bibinagar police of Rachakonda commissionerate, which successfully foiled suicide bids in two separate incidents.

It was around 9 a.m., when the mobile patrol officer of Bibinagar police D. Murali was alerted through the 100 helpline that one Kasula Ramesh Goud was on the rail track allegedly to end his life. Soon, the officer along with the police driver Mallesh rushed to the scene on the outskirts and got the 50-year-old off the track, to the police station.

According to officials, Ramesh, a bus driver with a private engineering college, hailing from Pochampally mandal, was upset that his daughter married against his wishes.

The police staff at Bibinagar organised a counselling session with the family members and handed over the man.

In another incident, on the outskirts of Gurrampode in Nalgonda, an attentive police officer rescued a 29-year-old, who was consuming an unknown chemical substance to end his life. Nalgonda police said its Inspector of Dindi circle Venkateswarlu was on way to district police office in the town in the morning. At around 10.30 a.m., one Orsu Sudhakar, a resident of Tenepally in Gurrampode, was seen consuming the content out of a chemical bottle. It was said the man was stuck in a family dispute.

Mr. Venkateswarlu who stopped his police SUV, shifted him in and rushed to a private hospital in the town, a distance of about 30 km.

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat and Nalgonda police chief A.V. Ranganath appreciated the efforts of the officers.

(Suicide prevention helpline, Roshni: 040-66202000 or 66661117)