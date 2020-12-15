Nalgonda native shines in N. America’s Forbes list

NALGONDA

15 December 2020 19:48 IST

Co-founder of Abridge makes it to ‘30 under-30’ list

A native of Nalgonda, Sandeep Konam, earned a place in the annual ‘30 under-30’ list of entrepreneurs in North America, published by Forbes earlier this month.

“I feel honoured to be on the list,” Mr. Konam said in an e-mail to The Hindu, informing of his recognition on Monday.

Forbes, one of the leading American-based business magazines, published the 2021 ‘30 under 30’ lists across 20 categories, and Mr. Konam made it to the list in healthcare category for his phone-based application — Abridge — which he co-founded with Shivdev Rao.

Using artificial intelligence, Abridge records and transcribes conversations between a patient and doctor. When reviewed by the user, the app highlights important aspects of the conversation, for instance, symptoms, conditions and medication.

Since every conversation is recorded, the patient has a deeper understanding of one’s health and treatment, and a transcript summary of the same can be securely shared with friends and family, Mr. Konam, who leads Abridge’s machine learning team, explained.

The 25-year-old has a Master’s degree in Robotics from the Carnegie Mellon University. In the past, Mr. Konam built phone applications to aid low-vision patients and detect cancer biomarkers using blood analysis.