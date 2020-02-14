Nalgonda MP sanctions ₹ 25 lakh for Hindu cemetery

Nalgonda MP and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy sanctioned ₹ 25 lakh from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds for development of a Hindu cemetery in the Huzurnagar segment here on Friday.

The ₹ 25 lakh would be utilised for construction of internal roads as approach to the cemetery, gravel works and installation of high-mast lights on the premises.

Along with local leaders, he visited the Mahaprasthanam — the cemetery under construction — and later announced his contribution.