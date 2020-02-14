Telangana

Nalgonda MP sanctions ₹ 25 lakh for Hindu cemetery

Nalgonda MP and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy sanctioned ₹ 25 lakh from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds for development of a Hindu cemetery in the Huzurnagar segment here on Friday.

The ₹ 25 lakh would be utilised for construction of internal roads as approach to the cemetery, gravel works and installation of high-mast lights on the premises.

Along with local leaders, he visited the Mahaprasthanam — the cemetery under construction — and later announced his contribution.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 14, 2020 11:07:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/nalgonda-mp-sanctions-25-lakh-for-hindu-cemetery/article30823775.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY