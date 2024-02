February 16, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested the superintendent of Government General Hospital (GGH) in Nalgonda for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹3 lakh. Lavudya Lachu, the GGH superintendent, was caught red-handed at 8.40 a.m. on Friday morning, said officials. “The bribe was demanded from Rapolu Venkanna and was accepted at his residence in Nalgonda,” the officials added. A probe is under way.