Nalgonda farmers to counter hurdles in Musi clean-up

As the Musi clean-up issue gains momentum with the Opposition parties questioning Telangana government’s motives, the Congress party plans to rebut charges by calling for a meeting of farmers affected by the polluted river in six constituencies covering nearly one lakh acres.

Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy has called for a meeting of affected farmers due to the river pollution, which he says was playing havoc with the lives of people in Nalgonda district. Even future generations are affected by the polluted water and crops directly impacting unborn children.

Nalgonda district, where the Musi flows through at least six constituencies, faces severe pollution from Hyderabad’s irresponsible citizens, according to locals. “A nauseating Musi might be a problem for Hyderabad but the bigger problem is in Nalgonda where nearly one lakh acres directly or indirectly are affected by the river pollution,” he says.

Majority of vegetables that come to Hyderabad are grown along contaminated Musi river

About 40,000 acres that are cultivated under Musi in Nalgonda district are directly affected by the polluted water while another 60,000 acres under borewells and small tanks are impacted with the groundwater getting contaminated. A majority of vegetables that come to Hyderabad from the villages and grown along the Musi river are contaminated. Constituencies that are most affected are Bhongir, Aler, Tungaturthi and parts of Nakirekal and Munugodu

The Bhongir MP also reveals that several studies on the river and research papers published have showcased the danger of Musi pollution to the entire Nalgonda district. “If the government wants to clean it up and send clean water downstream while pushing economic activity along the riverbed within the city, why should there be opposition,” asked Mr. Chamala Kiran Reddy, who has taken the initiative to organise the farmers’ meeting in Nagole on October 5.

The issue is being politicised by the Opposition parties and they have to answer the people of Nalgonda district who have bore the brunt of Musi pollution for several decades now, he said, adding: “It is time that the decaying of the river stops and we want our voice to be heard on the clean-up issue.”

