Nalgonda advocate found murdered  

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
August 14, 2022 04:53 IST

Gade Vijay Reddy, a practising advocate at the Nalgonda district court, was reportedly found murdered on the outskirts of Yellammagudem village in Nalgonda district on Saturday.

Mr. Reddy, before enrolling as an advocate, was editor of Mahila Jyothi, a vernacular periodical, and his wife Gade Sandhya is sarpanch of the same Yellammagudem gram panchayat in Thipparthi mandal.

According to the police, the victim was found with multiple stabs and thrown in the barren canal on the village outskirts Saturday evening. It was suspected that Mr. Reddy who was in his motorcycle was intercepted by attackers in a car, and was stabbed multiple times.

Police suspect past rivalry behind the murder. Thipparthi police have launched an investigation.

