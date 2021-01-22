Nalgonda accident toll goes up to nine

₹3L, 2BHK and support for education of victims’ kin, says Minister

The death toll in Thursday’s autorickshaw-container collision near Angadipeta X roads in Nalgonda district went up to nine with two more persons succumbing to the injuries. The two, who were among the four injured in the accident, breathed their last while being taken to Hyderabad for treatment. The two others were said to be battling for life.

Meanwhile, Energy Minster G. Jagadish Reddy announced a relief package – ₹3 lakh assistance, allotment of 2BHK house and support for education for children of the deceased.

According to Gudipally police, the accident occurred around 6.30 p.m., outside the Essar filing station on the Nagarjunsagar-Hyderabad highway.

Police identified those who died at the accident site as Kottam Mallesham, 40, the transporter, Nomula Peddamma, 40, Nomula Anjamma, 50, Godugu Iddamma, 48, Kottam Peddamma, 50, Kottam Chandramma, 35, and Nomula Saidamma.

All the women were agricultural workers from Chinthabavi village of Devarakonda mandal, and were returning home after work.

In a statement, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had expressed shock over the ghastly accident, and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

Earlier, addressing media, Superintendent of Police A.V. Ranganath had said the preliminary cause of the accident was said to be overspeeding and drunk driving. A breath analyser examination was conducted and the truck driver tested positive.

On Friday, the Devarakonda Area Hospital in the town witnessed heart-wrenching scenes as relatives waited outside the mortuary.

Leaders of various parties and organisations interacted with mortuary officials and condoled the deaths. Around 10.40 a.m., Pradesh Congress Committee leader N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and other party leaders consoled the bereaved families. On behalf of the party, he gave ₹50,000 to each victim family.

Later, Mr Jagadish Reddy, along with Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy and local legislator R. Ravindra Kumar Naik arrived and spoke with officials and media persons.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party activists, who were protesting against the government’s ‘wait and see approach’, shouted slogans and blocked the van carrying the bodies. Tension prevailed as police officials forced activists into vehicles, but, with the support of the bereaved, the activists later handed over ₹20,000 to each family.

Around 1 pm., the police diverted the van to transport bodies to Chinta Bavi.