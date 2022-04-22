Nala work: Commuters urged to avoid stretch for next 45 days

Heavy vehicles, including RTC buses, will not be permitted from CTO junction to Begumpet/Ameerpet

Begumpet continued to witness jam-packed traffic scenes as vehicles moved at snail’s pace in view of the ongoing bridge work on Picket nala. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Heavy traffic jam in Begumpet following bridge work on Picket nala, in Hyderabad, on Friday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Hyderabad traffic police said that nala work would continue on the Begumpet- CTO junction stretch at Rasoolpura and on Ministers Road for the next 45 days starting Friday.

Traffic coming from CTO junction and moving towards Ameerpet/ Greenlands would be diverted at Wesley College through Sindhi Colony Roads.

“As the colony roads cannot cater to huge volumes of traffic, we have also diverted RTC buses, private buses, lorries, DCM vans and other good vehicles. These vehicles will not be permitted from CTO junction to Begumpet/Ameerpet side,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) AV Ranganath said.

But as the volume of LMVs/ motorcycles traffic would be high along the stretch, there is huge traffic congestion/jams all along the CTO junction-Begumpet - Greenlands route, he said. “This effect of congestion and piling up of traffic is felt even 2-3 kms away from Begumpet in the Secunderabad area — Paradise, St Ann’s School and MG Road.

According to Mr. Ranganath, they have stopped all heavy vehicles coming into Begumpet diversion areas. But since the problem of traffic congestion is grave, they requested the commuters going from Secunderabad to Ameerpet/Punjagutta/Madhapur side to avoid CTO junction-Begumpet- Rasoolpura for the next 45 days.

“Otherwise you may land up in serious traffic jams/ congestion,” he said.

The officer requested the commuters to take alternative routes avoiding the areas falling within two km radius from Rasoolpura/CTO junction.