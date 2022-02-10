Nala development works launched

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav has launched works for the storm water drain development works near Erragadda Metro station on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr.Yadav said ₹ 12.36 crore has been allocated under the Strategic Nala Development Programme, for development of 830 meters of the nala which flows between AG Colony and Sanathnagar. Total length of the nala is 2,423 metres.

Using the funds, retaining walls and box drains will be built, bringing relief to the residents of Anand Nagar, Prem Nagar, Sultan Nagar and other areas from the chronic issue of flooding.

Mr.Yadav said the SNDP will bring permanent relief to a large number of people who have been facing the flood issue for a long time, and thanked the Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao for sanction of funds.