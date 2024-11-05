Nala development works being taken up in Hyderabad under H-CITI with ₹576 crore

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is taking up more than 40 works of stormwater development under the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) with a total estimated cost of ₹576 crore.

Several of these works are already in progress while tenders are going to be called very soon for a few more. Of these, 13 works with an outlay of ₹154 crore are being taken up in the Charminar Zone, and seven works with ₹131 crore cost, in LB Nagar zone, as per information obtained from the GHMC.

Seven works with an estimated cost of ₹103 crore have been planned for the Serilingampally zone for relief to area around Durgam Cheruvu, Patel Chervu, Gangaram Cheruvu, Timmakka Cheruvu, Gurunath Cheruvu and Khajaguda Pedda Cheruvu.

Six works with an equal cost for Kukatpally zone, will provide relief to areas around Sunnam Cheruvu, Maisamma Cheruvu, IDL Cheruvu, Parki Cheruvu, and Moin Cheruvu.

In the Khairatabad Zone, four works with an estimated cost of ₹74 crore, for relief to Osmania General Hospital, Old MLA Quarters, Toli Chowki and others. About ₹11 crore has been allocated for works in Secunderabad zone.

Majority of these stretches were taken from the proposals submitted by the GHMC last year, officials informed.

A total 415 works had been proposed under the second phase, 148 within the GHMC limits covering a total length of close to 176 kilometres, and the remaining 267 in the municipalities outside the GHMC - but within the Outer Ring Road, covering the drain length of over 275 kilometres.

Administrative sanction was sought to the tune of ₹2,141 crore for the works within GHMC, while the same for the other urban local bodies within ORR was about ₹2,993 crore.