Nakrekal MLA takes care of stranded migrants

Nakrekal legislator Ch. Lingaiah (on phone) with the stranded migrant passengers at a private hall in Nakrekal on Saturday.

NALGONDA

06 November 2021 22:17 IST

Arranges stay and transport to return home

For the stranded 64 migrant workers, after their hired private bus from Kerala decamped with their luggage on Friday, Nakrekal Legislator Ch. Lingaiah assumed the role of a local guardian.

From providing immediate accommodation at a private hall in the town on Friday evening, to sending them off to their destinations in locally arranged transport and everything in between, the Legislator exceeded in his humanitarian assistance.

Sources close to Mr. Lingaiah said about ₹ 3.5 lakh personal funds were spent to arrange a private bus for 47 workers, from Narketpally to their homes in Guwahati. Along with packed food, the aggrieved were also given ₹ 500 each for expenses on the way.

Advertising

Advertising

For the 15 workers hailing from West Bengal and Odisha, train tickets were booked for travel to their homes from Secunderabad Junction, in addition to ₹ 1000 pocket money per head.

Only one woman, along with her daughter, chose to return to Kerala where her husband was still working.

Mr. Lingaiah said he was moved by the plight of the stranded workers, and also instructed police authorities to ensure quick action against the absconding crew of the private bus. On his gesture, he said: “I have just done my bit.”