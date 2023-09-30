ADVERTISEMENT

Naidu’s arrest was unfortunate: Harish Rao

September 30, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao said that former AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest was unfortunate, and he should not have been arrested.

“It is unfortunate that he was arrested at this age”, he said, while addressing a public meeting after performing Bhoomi puja for the palm oil industry at Narmetta village in Nanganuru mandal of Siddipet district on Saturday. He said that Mr. Naidu also praised Telangana’s progress after it was formed.

The Minister said that Mr. Naidu referred to how land prices in Telangana have increased manifold, benefitting farmers. Earlier, people in present-day Andhra Pradesh could buy 10 acres in Telangana while selling one acre in Andhra. The situation has now changed as now, people can buy 100 acres in Andhra if they sold one acre in Telangana, he said, referring to the comments made by Mr. Naidu during his meetings in Andhra Pradesh.

He said that Mr. Naidu used to support the IT sector but he too, had accepted that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had done tremendous work in the agriculture sector. Mr Naidu’s comments reflect the development of Telangana, he said.

The Minister criticised the Congress saying that it has pushed the farming sector into deep crisis without providing water and electricity, which were now abundantly available in Telangana. The credit goes to the Chief Minister for changing the scenario within nine years of his rule, he said.

