HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Naidu’s arrest was unfortunate: Harish Rao

September 30, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao said that former AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest was unfortunate, and he should not have been arrested.

“It is unfortunate that he was arrested at this age”, he said, while addressing a public meeting after performing Bhoomi puja for the palm oil industry at Narmetta village in Nanganuru mandal of Siddipet district on Saturday. He said that Mr. Naidu also praised Telangana’s progress after it was formed.

The Minister said that Mr. Naidu referred to how land prices in Telangana have increased manifold, benefitting farmers. Earlier, people in present-day Andhra Pradesh could buy 10 acres in Telangana while selling one acre in Andhra. The situation has now changed as now, people can buy 100 acres in Andhra if they sold one acre in Telangana, he said, referring to the comments made by Mr. Naidu during his meetings in Andhra Pradesh.

He said that Mr. Naidu used to support the IT sector but he too, had accepted that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had done tremendous work in the agriculture sector. Mr Naidu’s comments reflect the development of Telangana, he said.

The Minister criticised the Congress saying that it has pushed the farming sector into deep crisis without providing water and electricity, which were now abundantly available in Telangana. The credit goes to the Chief Minister for changing the scenario within nine years of his rule, he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.