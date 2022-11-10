Naidu invites party leaders lying dormant to rejoin party

ADVERTISEMENT

Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu has invited party leaders and cadre of Telangana who are lying low for sometime now to return to the party fold for reviving the TDP in the State.

The TDP president exhorted the party leaders who remained dormant during the last few years to extend their help in whatever way possible for reviving the party in the State. He wanted the party leaders not to confine themselves to the State capital and asked them to conduct field visits to villages to remind the people of the contributions made by the TDP Governments for the all round development of Telangana in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh.

“The TDP won more seats in Telangana in 2009 elections. The party bagged close to 20 seats in alliance with the BJP post-bifurcation. The party flag should fly high in the villages again,” he said. The former Chief Minister of the successor AP was speaking at a meeting organised in connection with the swearing in of newly appointed Telangana TDP president Kasani Gnaneshwar here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The swearing in was preceded by a rally from Mr. Naidu’s residence to NTR Trust Bhavan, the TDP’s state headquarters. Mr. Naidu recalled the developments that took place during the erstwhile TDP Government of the united State. The IIT, the ISB and other institutions as well as spree of engineering colleges were opened with a view to promote technology driven industry which turned out to be the largest employment generator for youth of the two Telugu States.

“The foundations laid by the TDP Government for development of IT and infrastructure are bearing fruit today. It was the TDP Government which emphasised the need for promotion of technology conceiving it as growth engine two and a half decades ago,” he said.

The TDP Government had developed a new city Cyberabad while it laid foundation for development of other infrastructure around the State Capital. “I thank the other Chief Ministers YSR, K. Rosaiah, N. Kiran Kumar Reddy and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who took over the reins after Telangana formation for carrying forward the development which made Telangana among the top States in the country,” he said.

Mr. Naidu recalled how people ridiculed the Vision 2020 document in the early 2000s. “But the results of my vision are there for everyone to see,” he averred claiming that he brought out a similar document for the development of successor State of AP for its all round development by the year 2029.