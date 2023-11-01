Naidu gets a rousing reception at Begumpet Airport

November 01, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supporters turned up in large numbers to welcome party chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who arrived at Begumpet Airport by a special aircraft on Wednesday evening, after he was released from jail.

Holding TDP flags and placards, they raised slogans of “Jai Babu, Jai Jai Babu”, even as Mr. Naidu waved at the crowd and thanked his supporters with folded hands while sitting in the car.

Leading his convoy were hundreds of people on their bikes and cars. Police had a tough time managing the traffic that was thrown out of gear due to the large number of people joining in.

Such was the crowd that it took more than an hour for Mr. Naidu’s convoy to cross Somajiguda from Begumpet, just two kms away. Mr. Naidu reached his residence at Jubilee Hills after a few hours. He will undergo a cataract operation.