Naidu asks TDP leaders to focus on civic polls

Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu has asked the party leaders of Telangana to gear up the cadre to face the coming municipal elections in the State.

He wanted them to identify efficient candidates, no matter whether they were party members or not, and convince them to contest polls on behalf of the party, TDP - Telangana general secretary Nannuri Narsi Reddy told media persons after Mr. Naidu’s meeting with State-level leaders at the party office here on Saturday.

Those who met Mr. Naidu included TDP - Telangana president L. Ramana and senior leaders Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy and K. Dayakar Reddy. Mr. Naidu was of the view that the TDP should contest, if not all municipalities, at least some of them where the party had a good base. Mr. Narsi Reddy said Mr. Naidu asked them to constitute parliamentary constituency-level committees within a week. Training classes should be conducted for the committee members within two days after that. The classes should focus on political situation in the State, failures of the government and the history of the party. Post-Sankranti, constituency and district-wise tours of leaders should be chalked out. The leaders should study local conditions to be highlighted in the elections.

Former Congress MLA P. Vishnunardhan Reddy met Mr. Naidu prior to the meeting.