Naidu arrives to a tumultuous welcome

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu arrived in Hyderabad to a tumultuous welcome from TDP activists and followers at the Begumpet Airport on Friday evening.

Mr. Naidu, who is in the city for the first time after assuming charge as the AP Chief Minister, took part in a huge rally to his residence braving rain. The party activists brought a ‘gajamala’ to welcome him and raised slogans of “Jai TDP” as his convoy moved ahead.

The AP CM will hold a meeting with the party workers at NTR Bhavan on Saturday morning before his meeting with Revanth Reddy at Praja Bhavan.

