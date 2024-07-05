GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Naidu arrives to a tumultuous welcome

Published - July 05, 2024 09:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu arrived in Hyderabad to a tumultuous welcome from TDP activists and followers at the Begumpet Airport on Friday evening.

Mr. Naidu, who is in the city for the first time after assuming charge as the AP Chief Minister, took part in a huge rally to his residence braving rain. The party activists brought a ‘gajamala’ to welcome him and raised slogans of “Jai TDP” as his convoy moved ahead.

The AP CM will hold a meeting with the party workers at NTR Bhavan on Saturday morning before his meeting with Revanth Reddy at Praja Bhavan.

