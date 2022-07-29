Telangana

Nai Manzil helps 5,945 school dropouts in Telangana

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD July 29, 2022 00:40 IST
The Union Government informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday that the ‘Nai Manzil’ scheme has helped school dropouts, particularly those belonging to the Muslim community in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Vikarabad districts in Telangana.

In reply to a question raised by Chevella MP G. Ranjith Reddy (TRS), Union Minister of Minority Affairs Smriti Zubin Irani stated that the Nai Manzil scheme had helped 5,945 school dropouts in Telangana. Training under the skills component of this scheme was given for a minimum of three months including training in soft skills, basic IT and English with a focus on skill courses aligned at NSQF level 3 or above with the objective of improving their employability.

Of the total beneficiaries, 5,607 were trained and certified in job roles such as fitter, mechanical assembly, retail trainee associate, assistant electrician, solar panel installation technician and self-employed tailor. A total of ₹33.59 crore was sanctioned to the project implementation authorities (PIAs) in Telangana for the purpose and of it ₹20.64 crore had been released so far since inception.

