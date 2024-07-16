ADVERTISEMENT

Nagole STP to be ready for operation by July end

Published - July 16, 2024 03:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) chief K. Ashok Reddy along with senior officials started the trial run of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Nagole, Hyderabad, on July 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board chief K. Ashok Reddy along with senior officials on Monday started the trial run of Nagole Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), one of the 31 projects in Hyderabad towards 100% sewage treatment.

He instructed officials to operate the STP on full scale in a fortnight. The Nagole STP is among six STPs and part of the package 2 projects at an outlay of ₹1,355.13 crore, for treatment of 480.50 mld sewage. With three modules and a capacity of 320 mld, the Nagole STP is the biggest.

As part of the trial run on Monday, Mr. Ashok Reddy inspected the CC roads and lighting works on the STP premises. He instructed officials for final works such as completion of internal roads, landscaping and beautification work in the available space.

