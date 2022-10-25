Nagole flyover ready for launch by K T Rama Rao

The 16th flyover and 32nd structure to be completed under the SRDP, the six-lane bi-directional flyover has a length of 990 metres

The flyover at Nagole, a structure built as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), is ready for launch in the city.

The 16th flyover and 32nd structure to be completed under the SRDP, the six-lane bi-directional flyover has a length of 990 metres. Total cost of the bridge is close to ₹ 144 crore, which includes utility shifting and land acquisition.

With completion of the bridge, there will be signal-free passage for commuters travelling from Nagole to Uppal, thereby reducing traffic congestion on the Inner Ring Road up to Secunderabad. Further, it will help the airport travellers, a note from GHMC informed.

As per the studies, the structure will provide 75% solution for the traffic near Nagole Junction and Bandlaguda Junction, where peak hour traffic was estimated as 7,535 passenger car units in 2015, and projected to reach 12,648 PCU by 2034.

GHMC has, through a press note, informed that the flyover will be inaugurated by the Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao on Wednesday.

A total 47 works have been proposed under the SRDP aimed at signal-free traffic flow in the city, of which GHMC is taking up 41 components.

So far 31 works have been completed out of the total, and 16 more are at different stages of progress, the statement informed. Of the completed structures, 15 had been flyovers, five underpasses, seven RUBs or ROBs, one cable bridge, and one steel bridge among others.

Two more flyovers in the western part of the city, one at Kothaguda and another at Shilpa Layout, are closer to completion in all respects and will soon be ready for inauguration, the note informed. Efforts are on full swing to complete all the works next month and bring the flyovers into public use by first week of December. With these two, total 18 flyovers will have been completed in the city.