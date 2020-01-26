Nagoba Jatara to wind up a day after scheduled conclusion this year

No Adivasi recalls the duration of Nagoba jatara being shortened or extended for any reason, at least not in recent memory. This edition of the annual religious and cultural event of the Boiguita branch of Mesram clan of the aboriginal Raj Gond and Pardhan is an aberration, thanks to municipal elections disrupting the schedule.

According to Mesram Tirupathi, the Kotwal of the community, the jatara proceedings start at the start of the ‘Pushya masam’ on new moon day. Preparations for the final leg of the event, the Nagoba Jatara, run through the whole month.

The event ends with the Manda Gajiling performance which was slated for January 28. After this, clan members exit Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal where the famous Nagoba temple hosts the festivites.

The most important part of Nagoba Jatara, as far as the government is concerned, is the tribal darbar. In that, officials of various departments, receiving representations from tribal people, aim to solve their issues in quick time. This year, the darbar had been slated to be held on Monday, a day when top officials in the district will be busy conducting election to the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson in Adilabad municipality.

Reserve day

The election can get extended by a day under unusual circumstances. That is precisely why the date of tribal darbar has been postponed to January 29, which means a delay by at least one day in conclusion of the jatara.

On Sunday, the Mesrams completed the Persa Pen or Bada Dev puja as well as the Baan’k puja by the Bheti Koriad or the brides in the clan who formally became its members after performing the bheting ceremony.

The devotees, who arrived here, will now have to while away time till January 29, instead of leaving on January 28.