Nagoba Jatara off to a ritualistic start

The sleepy village of Keslapur in Indervelli mandal started reverberating with traditional Adivasi music with the arrival of Mesram clan pen patlal (patels of the god) and their families under the sacred ‘wad marra’ or the old banyan tree late on Tuesday night.

Their ceremonial arrival provided an insight into the centuries-old customs of the Boiguitta branch of the Mesram clan Raj Gond and Pardhan Adivasis as they prepare for their most important religious event, the maha puja of serpent god Nagoba who is the persa pen or bada dev (big god).

The Nagoba Jatara, which is slated to get under way on January 24 night, entails a series of rituals starting with takhid which has the patels, the descendants of Mesram Raj Gond kings, and their families and entourage arriving and ceremonially occupying the gaddi or throne, which is a space earmarked for them. Gaddis are also earmarked for the katodas or priests in the clan and the Pardhans who guide the kings and the priests in all rituals.

The patels and their families belong to Pangdi in Sirpur (U) mandal and Daboli in Jainoor mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, and Wadgaon and Keslapur in Indervelli mandal.

They perform the puja of the earth before entering the sacred land under the banyan tree and are welcomed by the pilgrims from the clan who had earlier arrived at the place carrying the sacred gangajal or water from Godavari in Jannaram mandal of Mancherial district which is to be used later during rituals.

The patels, katodas and Pardhans discussed further proceedings, their meeting continuing well into the early hours of Wednesday. Old Tukdoji, the Pardhan bard, sang the ‘Nagoba bhidi’ or the ballad of Nagoba, the serpent god, also known as Shri Shek.

Paying tributes

On Wednesday, the Adivasis performed the ‘thoom’ rites which involve paying tributes to the Mesram clan elders who died since the last Nagoba Jatara. The sacred earthen pots which are used to fetch water from the local kui (well) were also brought under the tree from Sirikonda during the day.