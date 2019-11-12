Nagoba jatara may miss bard’s kingri recital

The ill health of septuagenarian Mesram Tukdoji, the bard belonging to Pardhan tribe, has put a question mark on the centuries-old Adivasi tradition of recital of Nagoba bhidi, the story of the serpent god Nagoba at the famous Keslapur Nagoba jatara, this instance. It may not be difficult to find a successor Patadi, as Pardhan bards are known in Gondi, to Tukdoji but, there is none who can keep up the tradition of narration of the story of the clan god of the Buiguita branch of Mesram clan of Raj Gonds on the ancient 'kingri' string instrument, after him.

The bard has developed some problem in his left leg a few days ago which has rendered him immobile. He developed excruciating pain as he got up after the night- long recital of the Sana Pata, a song sung by the Pardhans as part of the last rites for the dead, at Ganeshpur in Narnoor mandal of this district.

“I could not consult a doctor as I have no money,” tears brimmed in the old musician’s eyes. He is apparently finding it difficult to perform even routine tasks too.

The advancing age of Tukdoji has already begun to tell on the jatara proceedings, an annual event held at the Keslapur Nagoba temple in Indervelli mandal. He could not accompany the clan members who fetch holy water from the Godavari in Jannaram mandal of Mancherial district, the estimated 160-km journey through forests made in about 15 days on foot during the last jatara.

He, however, was present at the main event and sang the Nagoba bhidi on all three nights that the Mesram clan people spend under the sacred banyan tree close to the main temple. His presence had made everyone overlook his absence at the earlier water fetching event.

The bard lives in Wadgaon village of Indervelli mandal which is located about 7 km from the mandal headquarters. But, the jurisdictional primary health centre is at Pittabongaram in the same mandal but is nearly 19 km away.