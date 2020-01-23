Famous Nagoba Jatara in Adilabad district to kick off on Friday

Nagoba Jatara, the famous annual tribal fair at Keslapur of Indervelli mandal in Adilabad district will start on Friday and will be attended by hundreds of Raj Gond and Pardhan Adivasis belonging to the Boiguitta branch of the Mesram clan.

Though the Adivasis will perform various activities related with the religious event, the Maha Puja will take place around 10 pm followed with the Sathik Puja.

Piety and pomp

Among the events that will take up subsequently are the Persapen Puja on January 25 and Baan’k Dev Puja the following day. The final custom, the Manda Gajiling will be performed on January 28.

The tribal darbar, one of the most important parts of the jatara wherein the government listens to the aboriginals’ grievances, and tries to address them quickly, is slated for January 27. It will start at 11 am and will be attended by officers from all government departments.